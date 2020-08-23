UPPSC To Conduct Interview For Assistant Conservator Of Forest Post Next Week

UPPSC ACF recruitment was notified in May 2017.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will hold interview for shortlisted candidates for the Assistant Conservator of Forest/ Range Forest Officer post on August 26, 27 and 28. The interview will be held in two sessions: the morning session will begin at 10 am and the evening session will begin at 2 pm.

This exam was notified in May 2017.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their performance in the written exam, the result of which was declared on August 5. A total of 333 candidates will appear for the interview.

The Assistant Conservator of Forest exam details are released along with the Uttar Pradesh Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination.

The selection process has three stages - preliminary exam, main exam, and personal interview. After the interview round, candidates are recommended for appointment by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on the basis of the merit list or the marks obtained in the exams and interview.

For the year 2020, UPPSC has already completed the registration process for selection of Assistant Conservator of Forests/ Range Forest Officers. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on October 11 and the main exam is scheduled for February 13, 2021.

For 2019's recruitment, the preliminary exam has already been over and the main exam is scheduled to be held on October 15. This date was announced by the UPPSC in July after revising the existing dates.

Click here for more Jobs News