UPPSC Revised Calendar Released. Check Here

UPPSC Calendar 2020-21 Released @ Uppsc.up.nic.in, Check UP PCS, BEO Dates Here

UPPSC calendar 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC, the state-level hiring agency for government jobs, has released the revised UPPSC calendar for the recruitment year 2020-2020. The UPPSC recruitment calendar carries the dates for various posts like Assistant Review Officer (ARO), UP PCS, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Horticulture Officer, Computer Assistant and Block Education Officer (BEO).

The UP PCS 2020 prelims exams will be held on October 11 while the BEO exam will be held on August 16.

The ACF exam has been scheduled for September 19.

Various examinations of UPPSC and their registrations were postponed in view of the preventive measures announced in the state to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

UPPSC recruitment calendar: Check here

Check the detailed UPPSC recruitment calendar here:

UPPSC calendar 2020-21 was released @ uppsc.up.nic.in

Recruitment notifications, applications and other details will be available on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Meanwhile, in last month, UPPSC had extended the application date for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2020 and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2020.

The last date to submit application fee was extended from May 18 to June 2 and the application submission deadline was extended from May 21 to June 4.

The selection process will have three stages - Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personal Interview. Examination schedule will be released by the Commission later.

