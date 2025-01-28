Advertisement

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released, Check Key Dates

All the candidates possessing the qualifications for posts mentioned above are expected to immediately complete process of one time registration.

Read Time: 2 mins
UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released, Check Key Dates
UPPSC Exam 2025: Candidates can check the calendar by visiting official website.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC exam calendar for 2025. Interested candidates can check the full calendar by visiting the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.  

The official notification reads in Hindi: "All the candidates possessing the qualifications for the posts mentioned above are expected to immediately complete the process of one-time registration and obtain the OTR number so that they do not face any difficulty in filling the application form during the advertisement period for the post. The above-mentioned dates are tentative. Therefore, the dates are subject to change under special circumstances."  

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Steps To Download  

Step 1. Visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in  
Step 2. Click on the link for the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 on the homepage
Step 3. A new PDF will open on the screen  
Step 4. Check the PDF and download it  
Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference  

UPPSC Exam 2025: Key Dates  

Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) (Main) Examination-2023: February 16, 2025  

Staff Nurse Ayurvedic (Male/Female) (Main) Examination-2023: February 23, 2025  

Uttar Pradesh University (Centralized) Service Assistant Registrar Examination-2024: March 2, 2025  

Combined State Agricultural Service (Main) Examination-2024: March 23, 2025  

Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination-2024: April 20, 2025  

Scientific Officer (Screening) Examination-2023: May 18, 2025  

Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Main) Examination-2024: June 29, 2025  

Additional Private Secretary Examination-2023 (Third Phase): July 13, 2025  

Lecturer, Government Degree College (Screening) Examination-2017 (Music Playing (Sitar) Subject): July 17, 2025  

Lecturer, Government Degree College (Screening) Examination-2017 (Music Instrumental (Tabla) Subject): July 18, 2025  

UP Technical Education (Teaching/Training) Service Examination-2023: September 21, 2025  

Combined State Engineering Service (Main) Examination-2024: September 28, 2025  

Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2025: October 12, 2025  

Architectural and Planning Assistant (Preliminary) Examination-2024: October 18, 2025  
 

