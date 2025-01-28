UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released, Check Key Dates

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC exam calendar for 2025. Interested candidates can check the full calendar by visiting the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

The official notification reads in Hindi: "All the candidates possessing the qualifications for the posts mentioned above are expected to immediately complete the process of one-time registration and obtain the OTR number so that they do not face any difficulty in filling the application form during the advertisement period for the post. The above-mentioned dates are tentative. Therefore, the dates are subject to change under special circumstances."

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link for the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 on the homepage

Step 3. A new PDF will open on the screen

Step 4. Check the PDF and download it

Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference

UPPSC Exam 2025: Key Dates

Staff Nurse Unani (Male/Female) (Main) Examination-2023: February 16, 2025

Staff Nurse Ayurvedic (Male/Female) (Main) Examination-2023: February 23, 2025

Uttar Pradesh University (Centralized) Service Assistant Registrar Examination-2024: March 2, 2025

Combined State Agricultural Service (Main) Examination-2024: March 23, 2025

Combined State Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination-2024: April 20, 2025

Scientific Officer (Screening) Examination-2023: May 18, 2025

Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Main) Examination-2024: June 29, 2025

Additional Private Secretary Examination-2023 (Third Phase): July 13, 2025

Lecturer, Government Degree College (Screening) Examination-2017 (Music Playing (Sitar) Subject): July 17, 2025

Lecturer, Government Degree College (Screening) Examination-2017 (Music Instrumental (Tabla) Subject): July 18, 2025

UP Technical Education (Teaching/Training) Service Examination-2023: September 21, 2025

Combined State Engineering Service (Main) Examination-2024: September 28, 2025

Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2025: October 12, 2025

Architectural and Planning Assistant (Preliminary) Examination-2024: October 18, 2025

