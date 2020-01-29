UPPSC To Conclude Application For Engineering Services Exam 2019 Tomorrow

UPPSC engineering services exam 2019 application process will end tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conclude the online application process for Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2019 tomorrow. The application process began on December 30, 2019. The last date to submit application fee for the exam was January 27 and only such candidates who have submitted the application fee till the last date can apply for the exam.

UPPSC had announced total 692 engineer vacancies in various government departments. Other than this, the Commission also announced 20 vacancies for Special Recruitment.

As per the UPPSC exam calendar 2020, the Engineering Services Exam 2019 will be held on June 7, 2020.

The Engineering Services examination will have two question papers. Each question paper will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. The first question paper will have 25 questions from General Hindi and 100 questions from main subject. Each question will carry 3 marks.

In the second question paper, 25 questions will be from general Knowledge and 100 questions will be from Main subject chosen by the candidate at the time of application. Each question in the second paper will also carry 3 marks.

Candidates can check the syllabus for the UPPSC Engineering Services Exam from the official advertisement.

