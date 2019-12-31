UPPSC Announces State Engineering Services Exam. More Than 700 Vacancies Available.

UPPSC has announced more than 700 assistant engineer vacancies for State Engineering Services exam

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun the online application process for the Combined State Engineering Services exam 2019. The last date to pay application fee for the exam is January 27 and the last date to submit the application form is January 30, 2020. The number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment is 692.

Apart from this, the Commission will also hold the exam for 20 Assistant Engineer vacancies under Special Recruitment.

Applicants must have an engineering degree in a relevant discipline. Candidates can check the educational eligibility from the official recruitment notification here.

The applicants must be older than 21 years and younger than 40 years as on July 1, 2019. Candidates in the reserved categories will be allowed relaxation in upper age limit.

There are three parts of the application form and an applicant must fill all the three parts to successfully apply for the exam. Candidates in unreserved and EWS categories will have to pay Rs. 225 as application fee. The application fee for SC, ST, and Ex-Service Men is Rs. 105. PWD candidates have to pay only the online processing fee of Rs. 25.

The Commission has not notified the examination date and will communicate the same through e-admit card. Candidates can check the syllabus for the UPPSC Engineering Services Exam from the official advertisement.

