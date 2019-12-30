UP State Engineering Services Exam 2019 Announced

The application process has begun online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Combined State Engineering Services (General Recruitment/Special Recruitment) examination 2019 details have been announced. This is the first engineering services exam announced in the state since 2013. The said recruitment is for the year 2019, from which it is evident that the application process, exams, selection and appointment would commence at least till mid-2020. The recruitment for the 2008 edition of state engineering exam had concluded in 2011 and in the same fashion, the final result of 2011 recruitment was released in 2016.

Job Notice

The application process has begun online at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can submit their application latest by January 30. A total of 692 vacancies have been notified in various departments under the state government. Graduate engineers between 21 and 40 years of age are eligible for the recruitment.

The exam would be conducted by the state public service commission, UPPSC or the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

As per a report carried by the Hindustan, the UPPSC had scheduled to announce the details of the exam on December 22.

Through this exam, the UPPSC selects candidates for appointment to the post of Assistant Engineer and Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari (Technical Officer) in irrigation department, minor irrigation department, rural engineering services department, land development and water resources department, public works department and groundwater department.

