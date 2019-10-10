No Engineering Services Exam In Uttar Pradesh Since 2013

UP assistant engineer recruitment: No notification on combined state engineering services exam

Uttar Pradesh Combined State Engineering Services exam was last held in 2013. For the last 6 years, including the current year, there has been no such recruitment. The state public service commission, UPPSC, conducts the exam.

Through this recruitment, until 2013, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) selected candidates for appointment to the post of Assistant Engineer and Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari (Technical Officer) in irrigation department, minor irrigation department, rural engineering services department, land development and water resources department, public works department and groundwater department.

In addition to the discontinuation of the recruitment, the delay in recruitment process is also a major concern. The recruitment for the 2008 edition of state engineering exam had concluded in 2011 and in the same fashion, the final result of 2011 recruitment was released in 2016.

Graduate engineers are eligible for this post.

Reportedly, the Commission had included the tentative date for the Combined State Engineering Exam in 2017 and 2018, however, no such announcement has been made so far.

As per a report carried by the Hindustan, the UPPSC has scheduled to announce the details for the exam on December 22 this year. However there is no such information available on the official website or in the exam calendar of the UPPSC.

NDTV tried to contact the Commission officials regarding the delay in the Assistant Engineer notification, which, did not elicit any response.

