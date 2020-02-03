UPPSC APO Admit Card Released. Direct Link Here

The UPPSC APO admit card has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC admit card: The UPPSC has released the Assistant Prosecution Officer or APO admit card on the official website. The UPPSC APO admit card has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the recruitment exam on February 16, 2020. The recruitment registration was conducted in December 2018 and January 2019.

UPPSC admit card direct link

Download your UPPSC APO admit card from the direct link provided here:

UPPSC APO admit card

A total of 17 vacancies have been notified by the Commission.

The UPPSC will conduct written exam-preliminary and main-and interview for selecting candidates.

'On the basis of the Preliminary Examination, eighteen times candidates to the number of vacancies, shall be declared qualified for the Main Examination and three times candidates on the basis of the Main Examination shall be called for the interview,' said the Commission about the selection criteria.

The UPPSC APO application submission was allowed till January 28, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News

