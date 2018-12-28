Uttar Pradesh Assistant Prosecution Officer Recruitment Notified

UPPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Recruitment: Know How To Apply

Online registration for Assistant Prosecution Officer exam has begun. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the exam. Candidates with law degree can apply for the exam. Candidates with minimum period of two years in Territorial Army or NCC 'B' certificate will be given preference. Applicants must be within 21-40 years of age for being eligible for the post. A total of 17 vacancies have been notified by the Commission.

UPPSC will conduct written exam-preliminary and main-and interview for selecting candidates. 'On the basis of the Preliminary Examination, eighteen times candidates to the number of vacancies, shall be declared qualified for the Main Examination and three times candidates on the basis of the Main Examination shall be called for the interview,' said the Commission about the selection criteria.

The last date for submission of applications is January 28.

During online registration, candidates have to provide valid mobile number and email ID. All relevant information/ instructions shall be sent through SMS on that mobile and e-mail on their valid e-mail ID, as per the notification released by UPPSC.

Apart from the reserved categories, relaxation in upper age limit will also be given to skilled players of classified Games, State Govt. employees of U.P. including the teachers/ Staff of Basic Shiksha Parishad of U.P. and teachers/Staff of the Govt. Aided Madhyamik Vidyalayas of U.P. Upper age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for Emergency Commissioned Officers/ Short Service Commissioned Officers/ Ex-Army Personnel of U.P. who have rendered at least five years service in Army.

