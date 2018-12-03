UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2016 Interview Letter Released

UPPSC Admit Card 2018: UPPCS 2016 Interview Letter Released

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview letters for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2016. Candidates who qualified in the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Main Exam 2016 can download their interview letters from the official website. UPPSC had released the Main exam result on November 17, 2018. The Interview is the last stage in the selection process after which the final selection list will be released.

Last week, UPPSC has released the admit card for Civil Judge (Junior Division) Prelim Exam 2018.

The interview process will begin on December 10, 2018 and conclude on January 24, 2019. The interview for candidates placed in the Agriculture Group will be held on January 24, 2019 only.

UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services 2016 Interview Letter: How to Download?

Step one: Go to official website for UPPSC: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the link given for the interview letter download on the home page.

Step three: Enter all the required details.

Step four: Click on 'Validate'.

Step five: Download your interview letter.

After downloading the interview letter, make sure to check all the details mentioned are correct. In case of any discrepancy, bring the same to the Commission's notice.

On the day of the interview, candidates must bring their application form filled online, score card, and all other required documents, 2 copies of photograph attested by a gazette officer, and 2 copies of un-attested photograph. Candidates must reach the Commission office at 9:00 am on the day of their interview.

