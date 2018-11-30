UPPSC Releases Admit Card For Civil Judge Prelim Exam To Be Held On December 16

UPPSC Releases Admit Card For Civil Judge Prelim Exam 2018

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for Civil Judge (Junior Division) Prelim Exam 2018. The UPPSC Civil Judge Prelims hall ticket is available on the commission's official website. The admit card has been released only for those candidates whose application was accepted after verification by UPPSC, Prayagraj. The prelims exam for UPPSC Civil Judge recruitment will be held on December 16, 2018.

Candidates, whose application has been accepted, will need their registration number and date of birth to download their admit card.

UPPSC Civil Judge (Junior Division) Prelim Exam Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to UPPSC official website: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage.

Step three: Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, and Verification code.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

Candidates must check their admit card after downloading and see if all the details mentioned are correct. In case photograph is not printed on the admit card, candidates should bring two passport size photographs and a valid id proof along with the admit card to the exam venue on the day of the exam.

UPPSC is conducting this recruitment process to fill 610 vacancies of Civil Judge. The selection process will constitute three rounds - Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify the main examination.

