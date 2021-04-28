Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment For 9,534 Posts: Registration Deadline Extended

UPPRPB has extended the registration deadline for SI recruitment.

The registration deadline for recruitment of 9,534 Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander, PAC and Fire Officer posts has been extended, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has notified. The registration window will be open till May 30.

Graduates, between 21-28 years of age as on July 1, 2021, can apply for the posts. For Fire Officer post science graduates are only eligible. Relaxation in age limit will be given to candidates belonging to various reserved categories as per government rules, the Board has said.

Candidates have to deposit Rs 400 along with the application form.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online written test, physical efficiency test and a physical standard test.

The online written test will have questions from general Hindi, general knowledge, numerical and other related topics. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours duration to attempt the questions. The exam will carry a total of 400 marks. The pass mark is 35% in each paper and 50% in aggregate. Candidates who do not score above the pass mark will not be shortlisted for the next selection process, the Board has said.

