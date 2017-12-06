"Admit card Portal for Sub-inspectors Civil Police (Male) will be up shortly," said a notification posted on the official website of UPPRB.
Read: RBI Assistant Prelims Results Expected Soon @ Rbi.org.in; Know How To Check
UP SI Admit card 2017: How to download
UP Police To Release UPPRPB SI Admit Card 2017 Soon @ Uppbpb.gov.in; Check Details
The candidates who are searching for UP SI admit cards may follow these steps to download their admit cards:
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: In next page, click on "download admit card" link
Step 4: Enter required details
Step 5: Submit and download your UP SI admit card
The questions will be from the followings subjects.
a) General Hindi
b) Basic Law/ Constitution/General knowledge
c) Numerical and mental ability test d) Mental Aptitude Test/ I.Q. Test/ Reasoning
According to the UPPRPB, no candidate will be allowed to leave the examination room till the exam is over. IN UP SI exam, there will be no negative marks for wrong answers.
In case of any wrong question the decision will be taken according to the prevailing law on the matter, said a notification from UPPRPB.
For the candidates who are appearing for UP SI exam, the mock test link is available at Board's website. After downloading the UPPRPB SI admit card, the candidates may make use this link to familiarize themselves with how to take the test.
This mock test link will be available from 06.12.2017 to 22.12.2017.
Click here for more Jobs News