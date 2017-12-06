UP Police To Release UPPRPB SI Admit Card 2017 Soon @ Uppbpb.gov.in; Check Details UPPRPB will release the admit card for UP SI exams which are set to start from December 12.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UP Police To Release UPPRPB SI Admit Card 2017 Soon @ Uppbpb.gov.in; Check Details New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will release the admit card soon for UP SI exams which are set to start from December 12. The UP SI exam admit cards will be available on the UPPRPB official website. The UPPRPB SI exam will be a computer based test (CBT) which consists of Objective type questions and the duration of the test will be of 2 hour. The UP Police SI exam admit cards 2017 can be accessed from the official website after entering the registration details, once it has been released. The UPPRPB is conducting this exam to the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Civil Police (Male).



"Admit card Portal for Sub-inspectors Civil Police (Male) will be up shortly," said a notification posted on the official website of UPPRB.



UP SI Admit card 2017: How to download UP Police To Release UPPRPB SI Admit Card 2017 Soon @ Uppbpb.gov.in; Check Details



The candidates who are searching for UP SI admit cards may follow these steps to download their admit cards:



Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: In next page, click on "download admit card" link

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Submit and download your UP SI admit card



The questions will be from the followings subjects.



a) General Hindi



b) Basic Law/ Constitution/General knowledge



c) Numerical and mental ability test d) Mental Aptitude Test/ I.Q. Test/ Reasoning



According to the UPPRPB, no candidate will be allowed to leave the examination room till the exam is over. IN UP SI exam, there will be no negative marks for wrong answers.



In case of any wrong question the decision will be taken according to the prevailing law on the matter, said a notification from UPPRPB.



For the candidates who are appearing for UP SI exam, the mock test link is available at Board's website. After downloading the UPPRPB SI admit card, the candidates may make use this link to familiarize themselves with how to take the test.



This mock test link will be available from 06.12.2017 to 22.12.2017.



