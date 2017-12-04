RBI Assistant Prelims Results Expected Soon @ Rbi.org.in; Know How To Check

The RBI assistant applications were accepted online through the Bank's website www.rbi.org.in till November 10, 2017 and admit cards for the prelims exam were released on the third week of November.
RBI assistant online prelims exams were held on November 27 and 28, 2017.
The bank is expected to conduct the online main test on December 20, 2017.
RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2017: How to check
The candidates who are searching for RBI assistant result 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:
RBI Assistant Result 2017: Prelims Results Expected Soon @ Rbi.org.in, Know How To Check
Step 1: Go to the official website of RBI
Step 2: Click on the link "Opportunities@RBI" from home page
Step 3: Under 'Current Vacancies' tab, click on results
Step 4: Click on Assistant Prelims results link from next page
Step 5: Enter your exam details
Step 6: Submit and check your results
Click here for more Jobs News