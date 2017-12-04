RBI Assistant Prelims Results Expected Soon @ Rbi.org.in; Know How To Check

Since the bank has scheduled the RBI assistant main exam this month, the prelims results can be expected any time soon.

Jobs | | Updated: December 04, 2017 21:45 IST
New Delhi:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s career section is expected to release the RBI assistant prelims results soon on the official website of the central bank. RBI in October this year had invited applications from eligible candidates for 623 posts of "Assistant" in various offices of the Bank. The RBI assistant selection is being done through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. Preliminary (Prelims) and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Since the bank has scheduled the RBI assistant main exam this month, the results can be expected any time soon.

The RBI assistant applications were accepted online through the Bank's website www.rbi.org.in till November 10, 2017 and admit cards for the prelims exam were released on the third week of November.

RBI assistant online prelims exams were held on November 27 and 28, 2017.

The bank is expected to conduct the online main test on December 20, 2017.
 

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2017: How to check


The candidates who are searching for RBI assistant result 2017 may follow these steps to check their results:
 
Step 1: Go to the official website of RBI
Step 2: Click on the link "Opportunities@RBI" from home page
Step 3: Under 'Current Vacancies' tab, click on results
Step 4: Click on Assistant Prelims results link from next page
Step 5: Enter your exam details
Step 6: Submit and check your results

