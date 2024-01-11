RBI Assistant Mains 2023 Results To Be Announced Soon, Check Selection Process

RBI Assistant Mains 2023 Results: Names or roll numbers of candidates will appear in the selection list.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assistant Mains 2023 result is likely to be declared soon, as the earlier trends show. Candidates who clear the main examination will be eligible for the interview round. The Mains were conducted on December 31, 2023, while the prelims were held on November 18 and 19, 2023, and the results were declared within a month on December 15, 2023.

Following the release of the results, RBI will release the cut-off marks used to select candidates. Names or roll numbers will appear in the final selection list for those who achieve the required minimum passing scores.

Cut-off marks based on past trends:

General (GEN): 117-121; Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 105-109; Other Backward Classes (OBC): 69-73; Scheduled Caste (SC): 78-82; Scheduled Tribe (ST): 80-84

The RBI Mains exam comprises five sections: Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Each section contains 40 questions, with a maximum of 40 marks allotted for each paper.

RBI Assistant Mains Result 2023: Steps to download results

Go to the official website at rbi.org.in

Scroll down to find and select the "Opportunities@RBI" option

Click on "current vacancies" and proceed to the "results" section

The main result link will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard and keep a copy for future use

Candidates who clear all these stages - preliminary, main, and language proficiency tests - are appointed as assistants within the designated recruitment zone they initially applied for.