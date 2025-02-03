Advertisement

Reserve Bank Of India Invites Applications For Vacant Posts, Check Details

RBI Recruitment 2025: This recruitment offers an opportunity for medical professionals aspiring to work with the RBI. The deadline for submitting the application form is February 14.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Reserve Bank Of India Invites Applications For Vacant Posts, Check Details
RBI Recruitment 2025: Candidates will be selected through an interview and document verification.

Reserve Bank Of India Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently accepting applications for the post of Medical Consultant (MC) on a contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The deadline for submitting the application form is February 14, 2025, at 4.40pm.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment offers an opportunity for medical professionals aspiring to work with the RBI. The detailed notification, including eligibility criteria and application procedures, is available on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Medical Consultant post must meet the following requirements:

  • An MBBS degree from a university recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI).
  • Candidates with a postgraduate degree in General Medicine are also eligible.
  • A minimum of two years of experience as a medical practitioner.

Further details on eligibility can be found in the official notification.

Selection Process And Salary

  • Candidates will be selected through an interview and document verification.
  • No written examination will be conducted.
  • The position is contract-based for three years.
  • Selected candidates will receive a remuneration of Rs 1,000 per hour.

How To Apply

Applicants must fill out the prescribed application form and submit it to the designated address before the deadline. The form is available in the official notification.

Check detailed notification here

Application Address:

Regional Director,
Human Resource Management Department,
Recruitment Section,
Reserve Bank of India,
Kolkata Regional Office,
15, Netaji Subhas Road,
Kolkata - 700001.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official RBI website.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Reserve Bank Of India Recruitment 2025, Reserve Bank Of India Jobs 2025, RBI Jobs 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.