Reserve Bank Of India Invites Applications For Vacant Posts, Check Details

Reserve Bank Of India Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is currently accepting applications for the post of Medical Consultant (MC) on a contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The deadline for submitting the application form is February 14, 2025, at 4.40pm.

Vacancy Details



This recruitment offers an opportunity for medical professionals aspiring to work with the RBI. The detailed notification, including eligibility criteria and application procedures, is available on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates applying for the Medical Consultant post must meet the following requirements:

An MBBS degree from a university recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Candidates with a postgraduate degree in General Medicine are also eligible.

A minimum of two years of experience as a medical practitioner.

Further details on eligibility can be found in the official notification.

Selection Process And Salary

Candidates will be selected through an interview and document verification.

No written examination will be conducted.

The position is contract-based for three years.

Selected candidates will receive a remuneration of Rs 1,000 per hour.

How To Apply



Applicants must fill out the prescribed application form and submit it to the designated address before the deadline. The form is available in the official notification.

Check detailed notification here

Application Address:

Regional Director,

Human Resource Management Department,

Recruitment Section,

Reserve Bank of India,

Kolkata Regional Office,

15, Netaji Subhas Road,

Kolkata - 700001.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official RBI website.