Reserve Bank of India Hiring Liaison Officers With Salary Up To Rs 2.73 Lakh Per Month

RBI Recruitment 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened applications for the post of Liaison Officer. This recruitment drive is aimed at onboarding experienced professionals who can serve as key communication links between the central bank's top leadership and various government and law enforcement agencies.

Interested candidates must submit a hard copy of their application through post, courier, or hand delivery to the RBI Services Board, Mumbai. Additionally, a soft copy of the same, along with all supporting documents, should be emailed to documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in. The last date to apply is July 14, 2025 (by 6 PM)



RBI Recruitment 2025: Total Vacancies

RBI has notified four vacancies for the post of Liaison Officer.

RBI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian citizens. Citizens of Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugees (who came to India before January 1, 1962), and individuals of Indian origin who migrated from specified countries are also eligible under certain conditions.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 50 and 63 years as on July 1, 2025.

Educational Qualification: A Bachelor's degree from a recognized university is mandatory.

Experience: Prior experience in liaison or protocol duties in a public sector bank or with the Reserve Bank of India is essential.

Job Responsibilities

The role of Liaison Officer involves:

Acting as a single point of contact for top management at the RBI.

Coordinating liaison activities with law enforcement and government agencies.

Managing protocol duties and supporting the central bank's leadership with external engagements.

Terms of Appointment

The initial contract period is 3 years, which may be extended by up to 5 years based on performance.



Salary And Benefits

The monthly salary will range from Rs 1,64,800 to Rs 2,73,500, depending on experience and location (inclusive of housing expenses).

Annual increments will be based on inflation-adjusted revision.

• Additional benefits include:

• Travel and housing allowances (TA/HA)

• Mobile phone facility

• Sodexo meal card

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted through preliminary screening, followed by document verification and a personal interview.

For more details and to download the official notification, visit the RBI's official website.