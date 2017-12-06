UPPRPB UP SI Admit Card 2017 Released @ Uppbpb.gov.in; Download Now UPPRPB has released the admit card for UP SI exams which are set to start from December 12.

UPPRPB UP SI Admit Card 2017 Released @ Uppbpb.gov.in; Download Now New Delhi: UPPRPB has released the admit card for UP SI exams which are set to start from December 12. Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB)'s UP SI exam admit cards can be downloaded from UPPRPB official website. The UP SI admit cards available at the website: uppbpb.gov.in. The



A mock test link is available at Board's website for the candidates who are appearing for UP SI exam. After downloading the UPPRPB SI admit card, the candidates may make use this link to familiarize themselves with how to take the test.



This mock test link will be available till December 22, 2017.

UPPRPB UP SI Admit card 2017: How to download

The candidates who are searching for UP SI admit cards may follow these steps to download their admit cards:



Step One: Go to the official website of UPPRPB, Uppbpb.gov.in

Step Two: Click on the admit card link

Step Three: In next page, click on "download admit card" link

Step Four: Enter Application Number, Date of Birth and the text shown there

Step Five: Submit and download your UP SI admit card



According to UPPRPB notification, a candidate must report 90 minutes before the scheduled exam start time at biometric desk. Biometric details of the candidate shall be captured before entering the SI examination hall.



The notification also said the exam centre main gate will be closed 45 minutes before the scheduled time for UP SI Exam, post that no candidate will be allowed to enter in to exam venue. Only scheduled candidate will be allowed in the exam centre for their respective time slot. The UPS SI exam candidates needs to affix self-attested passport size latest colour photo on the admit card.



On arrival at the centre, the candidate shall be allowed to access to the examination terminals after due verification of the admit card and Identity proof.



The candidates should produce any of the below mentioned original ID Card along with Original UP SI admit card to appear in the Examination



Original Aadhar Card ( e-Aadhar not accepted), Original Voter ID Card, Original Driving License, Original Passport, Original PAN card (any other ID Card will not be accepted.)



The candidate needs to surrender the UP SI Admit card to Invigilator before leaving the exam hall, said the UPPRB notification.



Candidate NOT allowed to carry the following items inside the test room:



Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written),bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanners etc.



Any communication device like mobile phones, camera, digital watches, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, ear phone, microphone, pager, health band etc.



Wallet, goggles, handbags and Cap.



Any eatable items opened or packed, water bottle etc.



Drinking Water will be made available at UP SI exam centre.



Click here for more



