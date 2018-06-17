UP PCS Mains 2017 From June 18, Akhilesh Yadav Supports Aggrieved Candidates

UP PCS MAINS 2017 के लिए अभ्यर्थियों को पूरे एक महीने की भी तैयारी का समय न दिया जाना उनके साथ अन्याय है. सरकार को इसकी तारीख़ बढ़ानी चाहिए. ये युवाओं के भविष्य का सवाल है.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 17, 2018
UP PCS Mains exam was supposed to be held on May 4, 2018 as per the first schedule released by the Commission. However the exam was postponed when several candidates complained of the erroneous preliminary exam answer key. A petition was filed in the Allahabad High Court in which candidates alleged that that answers to several of the questions asked in UPPSC PCS preliminary exam were incorrect. To this, the High Court directed the Commission to re-evaluate the answer copies of PCS prelims 2017.
In May 2018, the Supreme Court put a conditional stay order on the High Court's order. It was then the Commission's Secretary commented that the Main exam will be conducted in July. The announcement of the exam date in late May and the exam scheduled on mid June, stirred confusion and anxiety among candidates.
CommentsOn June 12, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea of the candidates who had demanded a stay on the mains examination saying UPPSC has not complied with the high court order. The apex court said the sanctity of an examination would be lost if courts through their power of judicial review keep interfering with the decisions taken by authorities conducting competitive tests.
