UP PCS Mains 2017 From June 18, Akhilesh Yadav Supports Aggrieved Candidates

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, has shown his concern for the aggrieved candidates in one of his latest tweets.

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: June 17, 2018 17:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UP PCS Mains 2017 From June 18, Akhilesh Yadav Supports Aggrieved Candidates

UP PCS Mains 2017 Begins Tomorrow, Download Admit Card At uppsc.up.nic.in

New Delhi:  Uttar Pradesh PCS Mains 2017 will begin tomorrow. It was after the exam regulating body, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), announced the schedule on May 23, 2018 many candidates started protesting against it. 'Less than a month has been allowed for preparation,' say the candidates who have been relentlessly posting their concern over social media platforms. Another group of candidates say the PCS main exam date clashes with other government recruitment examinations. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, has shown his concern for the aggrieved candidates in one of his latest tweets. The tweet in Hindi, says, it's injustice not to allow candidates even a month for the preparation. 'The government should reschedule the exam date,' he further adds. UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2017 Admit Card Released; Exam In June


 
UP PCS Mains exam was supposed to be held on May 4, 2018 as per the first schedule released by the Commission. However the exam was postponed when several candidates complained of the erroneous preliminary exam answer key. A petition was filed in the Allahabad High Court in which candidates alleged that that answers to several of the questions asked in UPPSC PCS preliminary exam were incorrect. To this, the High Court directed the Commission to re-evaluate the answer copies of PCS prelims 2017.

In May 2018, the Supreme Court put a conditional stay order on the High Court's order. It was then the Commission's Secretary commented that the Main exam will be conducted in July. The announcement of the exam date in late May and the exam scheduled on mid June, stirred confusion and anxiety among candidates.

Comments
On June 12, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea of the candidates who had demanded a stay on the mains examination saying UPPSC has not complied with the high court order. The apex court said the sanctity of an examination would be lost if courts through their power of judicial review keep interfering with the decisions taken by authorities conducting competitive tests.

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

UPPSCuttar pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................