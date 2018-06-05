'Postpone UPPSC Mains Exam Dates': Aspirants Flood Twitter With Requests

Many candidates say the revised dates clash with other civil services exams.

Civil service aspirants preparing for the UPPSC or Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exams have gone on social media to complain about the exams being moved up nearly a month, leaving them with "very little time" for preps. The UPPSC Mains 2017 will be held from June 18 to July 7. Scores of students said on Twitter that officials had earlier indicated that the exam would be held in July.

Many candidates say the revised dates clash with the civil services exams for Madhya Pradesh (MPPCS), Chhattisgarh and Bihar among others.



"@DrMNPandeyMP Sir, pls provide relief to thousands of UPPSC aspirants. #UPPSCMains2017 exams were declared abruptly by commission saying UP govt has pressurized to conduct exam in June. Pls help us and postpone exams for justice. Dates r clashing with many other exams," wrote an aspirant on Twitter.

"Plz @CMOfficeUP, Postpone #UPPSCMains2017 2 papers of GS, 4 Papers of Optional subjects, 1-1 paper of Hindi and Essay. A total of 8 papers. The UPPSC gives us only 25 days to prepare these 8 papers. How ironic when it itself can't complete an examination process in 3 long years," wrote another aspirant.

