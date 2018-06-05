'Postpone UPPSC Mains Exam Dates': Aspirants Flood Twitter With Requests

Many candidates say the revised dates clash with the civil services exams for Madhya Pradesh (MPPCS), Chhattisgarh and Bihar among others.
"@DrMNPandeyMP Sir, pls provide relief to thousands of UPPSC aspirants. #UPPSCMains2017 exams were declared abruptly by commission saying UP govt has pressurized to conduct exam in June. Pls help us and postpone exams for justice. Dates r clashing with many other exams," wrote an aspirant on Twitter.
"Plz @CMOfficeUP, Postpone #UPPSCMains2017 2 papers of GS, 4 Papers of Optional subjects, 1-1 paper of Hindi and Essay. A total of 8 papers. The UPPSC gives us only 25 days to prepare these 8 papers. How ironic when it itself can't complete an examination process in 3 long years," wrote another aspirant.
The UPPSC had earlier made it clear that there will be no change in the dates of the exams, but aspirants have taken to micro-blooging site to reach out to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While some tweets are requests, some threaten to withdraw support to the BJP government in 2019 General Elections.
"plz don't play with our career.our appeal shouldn't go unheard.this is grave injustice being done to us. U r getting misguided by bureaucracy.postpone the uppsc mains exam. #UPPSCMains2017," wrote an aspirant.
"#UPPSC MAINS 2017 POSTPONEMENT REQUIRED INSTANTLY OTHERWISE NO BJP IN 2019," wrote another aspirant.
The prelims exams were conducted in September 2017 and the result was declared in January this year. A total of 14,032 candidates were declared eligible for the main examination, which was first scheduled for May 4, 2018.
A turn of events, however, had led to postponement of that May 4 Mains exam dates.
Following the prelims exam, petitions were filed in the court alleging that answers to a few questions in the exam were either incorrect, vague or confusing. A few answers in the answer key were incorrect and that some questions had more than one correct answer, the petitions had alleged. On March 30, Allahabad High Court had directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission to re-evaluate answer sheets of the UPPCS preliminary examination.
"No such step is required and needed in democracy. Respected CM sir...kindly pay attention to sorrow and problms of uppsc aspirants. Please postpone #UPPSCMains2017 till supreme court decision. Silence is not an answer," wrote an aspirant on Twitter.