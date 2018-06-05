"Postpone UPPSC Mains Exam Dates": Aspirants Flood Twitter With Requests

The UPPSC Mains 2017 will be held from June 18 to July 7. Aspirant complain that the exams are being moved up nearly a month leaving them a little time for preparation.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 05, 2018 17:36 IST
'Postpone UPPSC Mains Exam Dates': Aspirants Flood Twitter With Requests

Many candidates say the revised dates clash with other civil services exams.

New Delhi:  Civil service aspirants preparing for the UPPSC or Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exams have gone on social media to complain about the exams being moved up nearly a month, leaving them with "very little time" for preps. The UPPSC Mains 2017 will be held from June 18 to July 7. Scores of students said on Twitter that officials had earlier indicated that the exam would be held in July.

Many candidates say the revised dates clash with the civil services exams for Madhya Pradesh (MPPCS), Chhattisgarh and Bihar among others.

"@DrMNPandeyMP Sir, pls provide relief to thousands of UPPSC aspirants. #UPPSCMains2017 exams were declared abruptly by commission saying UP govt has pressurized to conduct exam in June. Pls help us and postpone exams for justice. Dates r clashing with many other exams," wrote an aspirant on Twitter.

 The UPPSC had earlier made it clear that there will be no change in the dates of the exams, but aspirants have taken to micro-blooging site to reach out to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While some tweets are requests, some threaten to withdraw support to the BJP government in 2019 General Elections.  

"plz don't play with our career.our appeal shouldn't go unheard.this is grave injustice being done to us. U r getting misguided by bureaucracy.postpone the uppsc mains exam. #UPPSCMains2017," wrote an aspirant.
"#UPPSC MAINS 2017 POSTPONEMENT REQUIRED INSTANTLY OTHERWISE NO BJP IN 2019," wrote another aspirant.
The prelims exams were conducted in September 2017 and the result was declared in January this year. A total of 14,032 candidates were declared eligible for the main examination, which was first scheduled for May 4, 2018.

A turn of events, however, had led to postponement of that May 4 Mains exam dates.

Following the prelims exam, petitions were filed in the court alleging that answers to a few questions in the exam were either incorrect, vague or confusing. A few answers in the answer key were incorrect and that some questions had more than one correct answer, the petitions had alleged. On March 30, Allahabad High Court had directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission to re-evaluate answer sheets of the UPPCS preliminary examination.

Comments
In May, a conditional stay was put on that Allahabad High Court Order by the Supreme Court.  The Commission's Secretary Jagdish had then commented that the Mains exams would be held in July. This sudden declaration of the exam dates in June have caught students off guard.

"No such step is required and needed in democracy. Respected CM sir...kindly pay attention to sorrow and problms of uppsc aspirants. Please postpone #UPPSCMains2017 till supreme court decision. Silence is not an answer," wrote an aspirant on Twitter.

