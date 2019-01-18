UP NHM Admit Card Released @ Sams.co.in; Download Now

UP NHM admit card download: Hall ticket released @ Sams.co.in

UP NHM admit card for the recruitment exam for more than 10,000 contractual vacancies under National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh has been released on the official website of the exam. The UP NHM admit card can be downloaded from the website, sams.co.in. According to the official schedule, the exams for ANM and Staff Nurse in Maternal Health and Urban Health departments and Staff Nurse in Child Health, Non Communicable Disease, Urban Health and District Hospital Strengthening departments will be held on January 27, 2019.

National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh advertised more than 10,000 contractual vacancies in various posts like ANM, Staff Nurse, Physiotherapist and Lab Technician.

The recruitment will be for a period of one-year, renewable subject to satisfactory performance.

The online application process for the vacancies was held till January 7, 2019.

Candidates who fulfilled the eligibility criteria were screened and are now being called for a written examination.

The tentative date for the written examination for the post of ANM and Staff Nurse was earlier scheduled for January 20.

UP NHM admit card: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download UP NHM admit card download:

Step 1. Visit the official website of UP NHM's official exam website, sams.co.in

Step 2. Click on the admit card link "Hall Ticket/ Admit Card"

Step 3. On next page, enter your registered mobile number (10 Digit Mobile Number) and date of birth.

Step 4. Click submit

Step 5. Download your UP NHM admit card.

