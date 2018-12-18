National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh Begins Online Application For More Than 10,000 Contractual Vacancies

NHM, UP Begins Online Application For More Than 10,000 Contractual Vacancies

National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh has advertised more than 10,000 contractual vacancies. The recruitment will be for a period of one-year, renewable subject to satisfactory performance. The online application process for the vacancies began today and the last date to apply is January 7, 2019. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be screened and called for a written examination. The tentative date for the written examination for the post of ANM and Staff Nurse is January 20, 2019.

Before beginning the application process, candidates are advised to go through vacancy details since there are close to 27 different posts on which recruitment will be done and each post code has a specific eligibility requirement.

The lower age limit for all categories is 18 years. Upper age limit for unreserved category candidates is 40 years, for OBC category candidates is 43 years, and for ST/SC category candidates is 45 years. Age will be calculated as on December 18, 2018. PH category candidates should check the official recruitment advertisement for relaxation on upper age limit.

(For the position of Lab Technician (Division Level), National Program upper age limit is 62 years.)

After screening process of the applications received, eligible candidates would be called for a written test. Candidates in the unreserved category will need to score minimum 33% marks to qualify in the exam. The minimum qualifying percentage for OBC candidates is 30% and for SC and ST candidates is 24%.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online either at www.upnrhm.gov.in or www.sams.co.in.

Click here for more Jobs News