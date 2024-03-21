UP Metro Rail Corporation Hiring For 439 Posts, Check Selection Process, Eligibility

UP Metro Rail Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submission is April 19.

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) is currently accepting applications for several executive and non-executive posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 439 posts. The deadline for application submission is April 19.

The vacant positions include station controller-cum-train operator, junior engineer, maintainer, and others. Those interested and eligible can apply for the positions by visiting the official website.

UP Metro Rail Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process comprises a written test, document verification, and a medical test.

UP Metro Rail Recruitment 2024: Exam Schedule

The examination will be conducted on May 11, 12, and 14, while the admit card will be released on April 30.

UP Metro Rail Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Prospective candidates interested in UP Metro Rail recruitment can review the eligibility requirements outlined below:

For executive positions, applicants must possess a BE, BTech, or equivalent degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

Non-executive position applicants should have a three-year diploma degree from a recognised institution with at least 60 per cent marks.

UP Metro Rail Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants' ages must be in the range of 21 to 28 years.

UP Metro Rail Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Applicants from Unreserved (UR), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,180.

The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates is Rs 826.

UP Metro Rail Recruitment 2024: Examination Pattern

The examination will be conducted in online mode and will last for 2 hours. The examination paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions across five sections: English language, general knowledge, quantitative aptitude, logical ability, and discipline-specific questions. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi. Each incorrect answer will incur a deduction of one-third of the marks.