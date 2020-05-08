UP Assistant Teacher Exam Result Expected Soon

UP Assistant Teacher: The result will be available on the official website atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

The final result of the Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher recruitment can be expected soon. Following the judgment given by the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the recruitment process should be completed within a week. The court has asked to complete the recruitment process within 3 months.

A total of 69,000 assistant teacher posts will be filled through this process. The recruitment is being done by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board.

The merit list of the UP Assistant Teacher recruitment will be based on 65% cut off marks for general category candidates and 60% cut off marks for reserved category candidates. In other words, the cut off marks for candidates of general category will be 97 marks out of 150 marks and the cut off for candidates of reserved category will be 90 marks out of 150 marks.

The assistant teacher recruitment exam was then held on January 6 and the answer keys of the exam were released on January 8.

The recruitment was announced in December, 2018 and as per the reports over 4 lakh candidates had registered for the post.

