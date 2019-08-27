Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Increases Civil Judge Vacancy Ahead Of Preliminary Exam

UKPSC increases number of Civil Judge vacancy for 2019 recruitment

Days before the Judicial Services Preliminary Exam 2019, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has increased the number of vacancies for the post of Civil Judge. The number of vacancies has been increased from 15 to 28. Consequently, category-wise number of available vacancies has also increased except for OBC category vacancies.

Earlier the number of vacancies advertised for general categories was 6 which have been increased to 16. The number of vacancies available for Scheduled castes has increased from 1 to 2, and the number of vacancies for Economically Weaker Sections has increased from 1 to 3.

There was no vacancy available for Scheduled Tribe category in the initial advertisement and there has been no change in its status.

All other conditions of the recruitment remain same as the original advertisement.

The Commission will conduct the preliminary exam for selection on September 1 and has already released the admit cards for eligible applicants.

The Civil Judge Pre-Exam will be conducted in Haridwar, Haldwani, and Dehradun. The pre-exam will be objective in nature and will be of three hours duration. There will be two parts in the question paper - part A will have 50 general knowledge questions and part B will have 150 questions on Law.

Earlier, UKPSC had also increased the number of Civil Judge vacancies for the recruitment announced in 2018. The number of vacancies was increased from 14 to 30.



