UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2019 Released For Preliminary Exam

UKPSC Civil Judge Admit Card for pre-exam released on official website

Uttarakhand Public Service commission (UKPSC) has released the Uttarakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Pre Exam Admit card 2019. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website of the commission. The pre-exam will be held on September 1, 2019. Candidates who had successfully applied for the exam will be able to download their admit card by either logging in using their email id and password or using their name, father's name, and date of birth.

UKPSC Civil Judge Pre-Exam Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official UKPSC website: ukpsc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the link provided for admit card download.

Step three: Select the option for logging in.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

The Civil Judge Pre-Exam will be conducted in Haridwar, Haldwani, and Dehradun. The pre-exam will be objective in nature and will be of three hours duration. There will be two parts in the question paper - part A will have 50 general knowledge questions and part B will have 150 questions on Law.

The recruitment was announced in June for 15 Civil Judge posts. The list of candidates whose application has been rejected by the commission is also available on the UKPSC website. Candidates who are unable to download their admit cards should check the list of rejected candidates once.

