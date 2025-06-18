UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Today; Prelims On June 29

Uttarakhand Upper PCS 2025: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is all set to release the admit cards for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination 2025 (Upper PCS) today. Those who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, psc.uk.gov.in, once it is released.

The Upper PCS Preliminary Examination 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, June 29. The exam will be conducted in two shifts across various centres in 24 cities within 13 districts of Uttarakhand.

In the first session, the General Studies paper will be held from 10 AM to 12 noon, while the General Aptitude paper will be conducted in the second session from 2 PM to 4 PM.

How To Download UKPSC Upper PCS Admit Card 2025

Visit the official UKPSC website, psc.uk.gov.in

Click on the link for "Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2025 Admit Card"

Log in using your credentials

Download and print the admit card for future reference

Recruitment Details

UKPSC had invited applications for 123 vacancies across 24 departments.

These include:

3 posts of Deputy Collector in the Personnel and Vigilance Department

7 posts of Superintendent of Police in the Home Department

10 posts of Finance Officer/Treasury Officer in the Finance Department

6 posts of Assistant Director/Audit Officer in the Finance Department

12 posts of Deputy Registrar, Category-2 in the Finance Department

13 posts of Assistant Commissioner, State Tax in the Finance Department

17 posts of State Tax Officer in the Finance Department

7 posts of Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer, Category-1 in the Urban Development Department

2 posts of Works Officer in the Panchayati Raj Department

15 posts of Deputy Education Officer/Staff Officer/Law Officer in the School Education Department

2 posts of District Social Welfare Officer in the Social Welfare Department

Applications for these posts were invited online on May 7, 2025.

Facility For Differently Abled Candidates

The commission has also notified that the last date to submit representation for availing the scribe facility is June 23. Eligible candidates may send their applications via post to the UKPSC office located in Haridwar.