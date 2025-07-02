UKPSC Prelims Exam 2025: Answer Key Released, Direct Link Here

UKPSC Answer Key 2025: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key of UKPSC Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Exam 2025. Candidates who have appeared in this exam can check and download the UKPSC answer key by visiting the official website, psc.uk.gov.in. To check the UKPSC answer key, candidates have to use their login credentials.

UKPSC Prelims 2025: Exam Date

The Uttarakhand Prelims exam was conducted on June 29, 2025. The first paper (General Studies) was conducted between 10 am to 12 noon, while the second paper (General Aptitude Test) was held in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. The UKPSC Preliminary Exam 2025 is a state-level competitive examination conducted to recruit candidates for various Group A and B services within Uttarakhand.

How To Check UKPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website of UKPSC psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2. Go to the 'Answer Key' section available on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the link "UKPSC Preliminary Exam Answer Key 2025"

Step 4. After selecting your set (A, B, C, or D), download the PDF

Step 6. Evaluate your answers and raise objections (if required)

UKPSC 2025: Vacancy Details

The recruitment exam aims to fill a total of 123 vacancies in various departments under the Uttarakhand state government through the UKPSC(Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination).

UKPSC 2025: Selection Process

The selection process includes the preliminary exam, the main exam, and an interview. Candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains. Those who qualify in the main exam will be called for the interview round.