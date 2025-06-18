Uttarakhand Upper Subordinate Services Prelims 2025 Admit Card Out, Check Direct Link

UKPSC Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services preliminary exam 2025. Candidates who have registered for the UKPSC PCS 2025 exam can download their admit cards from the official website, psc.uk.gov.in. The preliminary exam will be conducted on June 29 and will comprise two papers.

The first paper (General Studies) will be held between 10 AM to 12 noon, while the second paper (General Aptitude Test) will take place in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 4 PM.

UKPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025: How To Download

Visit the official website of UKPSC: ukpsc.gov.in

Click on the link for 'UKPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025'.

You will be redirected to the login page.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The UKPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

UKPSC PCS admit card 2025 direct link

The recruitment exam aims to fill a total of 123 vacancies in various departments under the Uttarakhand state government through the UKPSC PCS (Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination). The selection process includes the preliminary exam, the main exam, and an interview. Candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the mains. Those who qualify in the main exam will be called for the interview round.

Candidates appearing for the UKPSC Prelims 2025 must carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the examination authority immediately.