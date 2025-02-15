UKPSC RO, ARO Admit Card 2025 Released, Check Details

UKPSC RO, ARO Admit Card 2025: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exam 2023. Registered candidates can download it by visiting the official website: psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC RO, ARO Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Visit the official website: psc.uk.gov.in

Click on the UKPSC RO, ARO Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

Check the admit card details and save it

Take a hard copy for future reference

Key Dates

The Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) examinations are scheduled to be conducted on multiple dates. The exams will take place on February 24, 25, 27, and 28, as well as March 3, 4, 5, and 6, 2025.

The official notification states: "Separate admit cards will not be sent to candidates by post. Candidates must follow the important instructions mentioned on the admit card. Bringing mobile phones, cameras, and other electronic devices inside the Commission premises is strictly prohibited."

Selection Process

The selection process for the RO and ARO positions consists of multiple stages, including the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Practical Test. Each stage is designed to assess the candidates' knowledge, analytical skills, language proficiency, and computer competency.

Preliminary Examination

The preliminary exam is objective in nature and serves as the first stage of the selection process. It consists of a total of 150 questions, carrying a total of 150 marks. The duration of the exam is 2 hours. This stage is crucial as it determines eligibility for the main examination.

Main Examination

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam proceed to the main examination, which is divided into three key sections: General Studies, Hindi, and Essay Writing.

General Studies: This section consists of 200 questions, carrying a total of 200 marks, with a time duration of 3 hours.

Hindi: This section includes 5 descriptive questions, with a total of 100 marks, and a duration of 3 hours.

Essay: The essay section comprises 3 questions, carrying 100 marks, with a time duration of 3 hours.

Practical Test

Following the main examination, candidates must undergo a Practical Test, which includes two components:

Computer Basic Knowledge Test: This test is of qualifying nature and assesses the candidate's fundamental computer skills. The duration of the test is 1 hour.

Typing Test: Also of qualifying nature, this test evaluates typing proficiency. The allotted time for the typing test is 10 minutes.