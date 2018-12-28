Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Increases Civil Judge Vacancies; Opens Application Window Again

UKPSC has revised and increased the number of vacancies for Civil Judge post

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has revised the notification for Uttarakhand Judicial Services Civil Judge Exam 2018. After the revision of the recruitment notification, the number of vacant posts has increased from 14 to 30. The application process on the revised notification for Judicial Services begins today. Eligible candidates can apply through the link provided on the Commission's website. The last date to apply for the Civil Judge recruitment is January 17, 2019.

UKPSC had advertised the Judicial Services recruitment on October 5, 2018 initially and the application process on the initial notification concluded on October 29, 2018. Consequently, candidates who had applied for the recruitment in October do not need to apply afresh.

Among the 30 vacant posts, 29 are for unreserved category candidates and only 1 post is reserved for Other Backward Classes category candidates.

In order to be eligible for the post, a candidate must be a Bachelor of law from a recognized University in India. The candidate must also possess knowledge of Hindi language in Devnagri script and should have basic knowledge of Computer Operation.

The lower age limit for recruitment as Civil Judge is 22 years and upper age limit is 35 years.

In order to apply candidates will first need to generate One Time Registration (OTR) id. After creating OTR id, candidates can login to the recruitment portal and apply for the Judicial Services exam 2018.

