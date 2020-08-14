Original Academic Certificates Of Teachers Should Not Be Retained: UGC To Institutes

UGC: Teachers face tough time in recovering their certificates when they leave their jobs.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has barred institutes from retaining the original certificates of teachers. Usually, universities and colleges collect the academic certificates and marksheets of the teachers during the employment and then retain those documents.

Teachers face tough time in recovering their certificates from the institutes when they leave their jobs. Even many teachers are unable to recover the documents on time and lose better opportunities.

Taking cognisance of this matter, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain has issued a public notice in which he has asked the higher educational institutions to not keep the certificates of teachers in their possession.

No employing higher educational institutions shall keep in their possession any teacher's academic certificates or documents in original which is akin to depriving them of their rights, it has been said in the notice.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that many of the Universities/ colleges/ institutes collect the original academic certificates, mark sheets, etc. at the time of issuing employment contracts to the teachers and then continue to retain those documents with them," the notice reads.

"The teachers face tough time recovering their certificates from their employer educational institutions when they leave their job. Many have to forego their better prospects as they are not able to recover their documents in time," it adds.

Making it clear to the universities to not retain the documents, the notice also says that "every higher educational institutions are mandatorily required to issue employment contracts clearly specifying all the terms and conditions in accordance with the stipulated norms of the UGC and other statutory bodies concerned."

