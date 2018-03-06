UGC NET 2018 Exam Registration Begins @ Cbsenet.nic.in; Apply Now Candidates who are planning to register for the National Eligibility Test (NET) July 2018 may logon to the official website and complete the process now.

UGC NET July 2018 exam will be held on July 8, 2018 New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the official organiser of the



The candidates may check the detailed process on filling up the registration forms here:



Eligibility



Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks in Master's Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Science, Computer Science & Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this Test. The OBC belonging to non-creamy layer, SC, ST, persons with disability category need to secure at least 50% marks in Master's degree or equivalent examination for appearing in this Test.



Candidates who are pursuing their Master's degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master's degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.



Aadhaar Mandatory



According to CBSE, it has decided to use Aadhaar for the applicants of UGC NET (July) 2018 and it notified that the applicants who are in possession of Aadhaar, should enter Aadhaar number, name, date of birth & gender in the online application for identification and authentication purpose.



The board in a separate notification said applicants not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, are required to make application for Aadhaar enrolment in case he/she is entitled to obtain Aadhaar as per section 3 of Aadhaar Act. Such applicant may visit any Aadhaar enrolment center (list available at www.uidai.gov.in) to get enrolled for Aadhaar.



These provisions will be applicable in all states except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya.



According to the board, the applicants from the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya need to enter the passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid government identity number provided they should select the city of examination in these states only.





