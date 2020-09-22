UGC NET Begins On September 24, Know Exam Day Rules

UGC NET will be held from September 24 till November 5.

UGC NET, the selection test for Assistant Professor post and for determining eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), will be held from September 24. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the exam till November 5.

On the exam day, candidates should reach the centre before the reporting time.

Know How To Take UGC NET Exam

Instruments, geometry or pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper or stationery or textual material (printed or written material), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone or ear phone or microphone or pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets or devices should not be carried to the exam hall.

However, diabetic students can carry eatables like sugar tablets or fruits and transparent water bottle to the exam hall. However, these students will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates or candy or sandwich etc.

So far, NTA has released the admit cards for the first two papers of UGC NET. The admit cards for the other papers will be released soon, it has said.

The exam will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

In the first two days, the exam will be held for 40 papers.

Exam for papers like English, Hindi and Commerce will be held in two groups, may be because more number of candidates are expected to sit for these papers.

This exam was initially scheduled to be held in June. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic the exam was postponed.

Click here for more Jobs News