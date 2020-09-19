UGC NET Admit Card Out, Exam To Be Held For 12 Days

UGC NET admit card out

UGC NET exam will be held for 12 days in two sessions per day. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the exam has released the complete schedule today. The exam duration has been stretched in comparison to schedule of previous years. Exams for papers like English, Commerce and Hindi will be held in two shifts. Prior to this, when the NTA had decided to hold the exam, it had scheduled to complete it within 8 days.

UGC NET will begin on September 24 and will be held till November 5.

UGC NET Date Sheet

Earlier the NTA had scheduled the exam from September 16, however due to ICAR entrance exams it had to postpone the test. Many candidates had applied for both the tests and had requested it to postpone the exam.

Regarding admit card, NTA has released the admit cards of the papers scheduled on the first two days. It will release the admit cards of the other papers soon.

Download UGC NET Admit Card

UGC NET is held for more than 80 subjects, twice a year in June and in December, for selection to Assistant Professor post and for determining eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship. This year the exam could not be held in June due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

