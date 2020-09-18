UGC NET Next Week, Admit Cards To Be Released Soon

UGC NET from September 24, admit cards to be released soon.

UGC NET has been rescheduled to next week. As per the information shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the exam, the UGC NET will begin on September 24. As of now, NTA has not released the detailed exam schedule. In addition to this, it is yet to release the admit cards of the exam.

UGC NET was earlier scheduled to begin on September 16. Two days before the exam NTA rescheduled the dates saying that the exam dates have been changed as the ICAR exam is being held on the same day and many candidates are common in both exams.

This is the June edition of the exam. The exam could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown measures imposed by the government to contain the spread of the infection.

UGC NET is held twice a year, in December and in June. National Eligibility Test (NET) is held for selection of Assistant Professors and for awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). NTA conducts NET on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).