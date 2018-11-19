NTA NET Admit Card: Here's How To Download UGC NET Admit Card Using Mobiles

NTA NET admit card for December 2018 exams have been released on ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET admit card 2018: National Testing Agency has published the UGC NET admit card 2018 on the official websites. The UGC NET admit card or NTA NET admit card for the examinations scheduled to be held from December 18 to December 22 can be downloaded from the websites nta.ac.in and ntanet.nic.in. If you are wondering to download your UGC NET admit card using mobiles, follow the steps given here in this article. Once you have downloaded your NTA NET admit card using your mobiles, you may take a printout from a printer connected to it. Or, you may get the printouts of them whenever you needed after saving it on your mobile or sending them as an attachment in a mail.

UGC NET admit card: How to download your hall tickets using mobiles

NTA NET admit card has been released on the official website ntanet.nic.in. Follow these steps given here to download your NTA NET admit card using your mobiles:

Step One : Go to the official website of NTA NET after typing 'ntanet.nic.in'on your browser address bar

Step Two : After entering to the website homepage, click on the "Download admit card" link

Step Three : Enter Application Number, Password and Security Pin on the next page open (under the headline "Only Registered Candidates Sign In")

Step Four : Click "Login"

Step Five : Download your UGC NET admit card from next page

Step Six: Save the admit card on your mobiles

Take a printout of the UGC NET admit card before the scheduled exam date.

