UGC NET 2018 Admit Card Today: Official Websites To Check

UGC NET 2018 Admit Card: Official Websites To Check

UGC NET 2018 admit cards are expected today. National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the December 2018 edition of the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 in December. This will be the first exam to be conducted by the newly formed NTA; prior to this CBSE conducted the exam. The exam will decide the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor post and will also grant Junior Research Fellowship. The UGC NET 2018 admit card will carry details of the exam centre, date, time and shift.

UGC NET 2018 Mock Test Link

UGC NET 2018 Admit Card Download: Official Websites To Check

Candidates can download the UGC NET admit card directly here.

Admit card related updates can be found at the official website of NTA at nta.nic.in. The admit card will be hosted at NET link of the NTA at ntanet.nic.in.

Alternatively candidates can also get the updates from the official NET link hosted by UGC at ugcnetonline.in.

Candidates should check the admit cards soon after downloading. 'In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate including photograph and signature shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between 19.11.2018 to 25.11.2018. In such cases, candidates would appear in the examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later,' reads the official update.

Click here for more Jobs News