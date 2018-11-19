UGC NET Admit Card 2018 Released @ Ntanet.nic.in, Nta.ac.in, Download Now

NTA NET Admit Card 2018 @ Ntanet.nic.in: UGC NET Hall Ticket Released, Download Now

NTA NET admit card 2018 (also known as UGC NET admit card) has been released on the official website of the examination conducting body. National Testing Agency or NTA has released the official NET admit cards on the websites, ntanet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. UGC NET admit card will be available to download till the examination date. NET or National Eligibility Test examination is conducted by NTA for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET exam will be conducted in five days in two shifts from December 18 to December 22 this year. The UGC NET admit card is a must document for entering the examination centre to appear for the test.

According to NTA, the exact date and shift for subject opted by the candidate as well as the city and the Centre will be notified on the NTA NET admit card.

The UGC NET admit card will be available for download on the NTA website ntanet.nic.in with effect from November 19, 2018, said a release from the Agency earlier.

"In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate including photograph and signature shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between 19.11.2018 to 25.11.2018,"said the release.

"In such cases, candidates would appear in the examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later," the statement added.

UGC NET admit card: How to download

Follow these steps:

Step I: Visit the official website of NTA NET, ntanet.nic.in

Step II: Click on the "Download admit card" link from homepage

Step III: Enter the required details on next page

Step IV: Submit the details and download your UGC NET admit card

When we checked last at 6:46 PM on November 19, 2018, the website was not responding properly. Candidates who are searching for UGC NET admit cards may check the official website after sometime.

