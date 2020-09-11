UGC NET Begins On September 16, Admit Card Yet To Be Released

UGC NET admit card will be available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Only 5 days left for the UGC NET to begin and the admit cards for the exam have not been released yet. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) twice a year: in June and in December. The June edition of UGC NET 2020 could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic and was rescheduled to September. UGC NET will be held from September 16 to 18 and September 21 to 25.

National Eligibility Test (NET) is held for selection of Assistant Professors and for awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). NTA also conducts the exam on behalf of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for selection of Assistant Professors and granting JRF in science subjects.

Usually admit cards are released at least a week before the exam.

However, this year the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IPBS) has released the admit cards for one of its bank exams, RRB preliminary, only 4 days before the exam. The IBPS RRB exam is scheduled to begin from September 12 and the admit cards were released on September 8. IBPS had initially declared to cancel the exam and a day after it withdrew the exam cancellation notification and released the admit cards leaving candidates confused. It however said that 99.26% candidates have been allotted exam centres of their choice.

Click here for more Jobs News