IBPS Releases Admit Card For RRB Prelims, Exam Begins On September 12

IBPS has released the admit card for RRB preliminary exam. A day after declaring that the RRB prelims exam has been postponed, the IBPS has released the admit cards.

Withdrawing the notice released on September 7 which claimed that the exam has been postponed, today IBPS has said that, "It has now been decided to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRBIX for Officers Scale I on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020 as scheduled earlier as per IBPS notification dated 10.08.2020."

RRB exam is one of the important exams conducted by the IBPS in addition to exams for probationary officer, clerk and specialist officer. Lakhs of candidates participate in this exam.

Through this exam candidates will be selected to Officer and Office Assistant posts in a total of 43 Regional Rural Banks or RRBs.

IBPS RRB 2020 is the ninth edition of the recruitment.

For selection to Officer scale 1 and Office Assistant, this will be one of the two exams. Candidates who qualify this will be shortlisted for the main exam. For selection to Officer scale 2 and 3 there will be a single exam.

