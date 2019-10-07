UGC NET 2019 Application Process Ends Soon. Details Here

UGC NET 2019: NTA UGC NET application forms can be submitted at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The registration process of NTA NET or UGC NET will conclude soon. The online applications of the UGC NET exam which is scheduled to be held from December 2 and 6 can by submitted at the official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA or National Testing Agency, which has been established by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) as an independent, autonomous, self-reliant and self-sustained testing organisation, will organised the exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across India.

UGC NET 2019: How to apply

Follow the steps given here to apply for UGC NET 2019:

Step-1: Apply for online registration using unique email ID and mobile number

Step-2: Fill in the online application form and note down the system generated application number

Step-3: Upload scanned images of candidate's photograph and candidate's signature

Step-4: Pay fee using SBI/Syndicate/HDFC/ICICI/Paytm Payment Gateway through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI and keep proof of fee paid.

In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of fee then the transaction is cancelled, and amount will be refunded to the candidate's account.

However, the candidate has to make another transaction, in case the Confirmation Page is not generated.

Candidates may download, save and print copies of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of fee and keep copies safely for future reference.

The UGC NET test will comprise of two papers which will carry 300 marks.

The UGC NET test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

The candidates who desire to appear in the UGC NET test may see the details in the Information Bulletin for UGC NET December 2019 which will be available on the website nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The application fees can be paid upto October 10, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.