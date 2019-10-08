National Testing Agency To Conclude UGC NET Application Tomorrow

UGC NET 2019 application process for December exam will conclude tomorrow

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application process for UGC NET exam tomorrow. The last date to submit application fee is October 10, 2019. Candidates who have not completed their applications or are yet to apply should complete the process today to avoid last minute rush. After the UGC NET application process is over, NTA will begin the form correction process.

NET applicants will be allowed to make any corrections in their application form from October 18 to October 25, 2019.

After completing the application process, a confirmation page will be generated. Applicants must download the confirmation page. In case the confirmation page is not generated even after completing the application process, applicant should approach the Help Line between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm from October 18 to October 25, 2019 with the proof of fee paid (Photocopy of transaction slip of fees paid through Debit/Credit Card and Net Banking/Paytm) for correction.

In case, the fee has not been remitted within the prescribed last date, the application would be treated as incomplete/unsuccessful and it shall not be considered.

No request regarding non-receipt of Online Application Form/Fee would be entertained by the NTA after October 25, 2019.

The admit cards for the NTA NET December 2019 examination will be released on November 9, 2019. The examination will be held in computer-based mode from between December 2 and December 6, 2019.

