CBSE Extends UGC NET 2018 Registration Date CBSE, the exam conducting body of UGC NET 2018 has extended the last date of online registration. Candidates can now apply till 12 April.

CBSE will conduct the UGC NET 2018 exam in July for Humanities and Commerce subjects. For Science subjects, the exam will be conducted by CSIR a month before, in June 2018.



Candidates have been complaining of slow servers and this extension of registration date is a very major relief. For the convenience of candidates, CBSE has opened two servers for registration. UGC NET 2018 registration can be done at jeemain.nic.in/cbsenet/root/loginpage.aspx and cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/root/loginpage.aspx.



One of the major examinations for JRF and Assistant Professor recruitment, National Eligibility Test (NET), witnesses a bigger response every year. Huge number of research and teaching job aspirants register for this exam, causing a massive online traffic subsequently leading to a slower server.



Unlike earlier pattern, this time the exam will comprise of two papers. Paper 1 will be of 1 hour duration and will consist of 50 compulsory questions. Paper 2 will be of 2 hour duration and will have 100 compulsory questions. While the total marks for Paper 1 will be 100; it will be 200 for Paper 2. Earlier the exam comprised of three papers.



UGC NET 2018: Major Changes In Exam Pattern



Candidates will be allowed to correct their application forms, in case there is any mistake, from 25 April to 1 May 2018.



