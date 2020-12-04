UCIL Postpones Exam Scheduled On December 6

UCIL has postponed the computer based test scheduled on December 6.

The Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has postponed the computer-based test which it had scheduled on December 6. The exam was supposed to be held in 126 centres in 16 cities across the country.

"In view of ongoing unrest at different locations and escalated COVID-19 situation in some major cities of the country resulting in disruption of railway communication, the computer-based online test scheduled on December 6, at 126 centres in 16 cities across the country stands postponed till further orders," the UCIL has notified to candidates.

The exam, which has been postponed, would have been held for two job advertisements that UCIL had released this year.

As per the job notification released by UCIL, candidates will be selected on the basis of online test. The test will be of 2 hours duration and will comprise 120 objective type questions from general knowledge/ awareness, reasoning, numerical ability and general English and professional knowledge (discipline related). The question paper will be bilingual: in English and Hindi languages.

