Job Opportunities At Uranium Corporation Of India Limited (UCIL)

UCIL has invited applications to fill 51 mining mate posts

The Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications for filling up 51 vacant positions in Mining Mate posts. This is contractual hiring for a period of one year. Candidates to apply offline giving details of their age, qualification, experience, and other personal details to the office of the general manager, UCIL, Jharkhand-832102. The deadline for submission of the application is 20 days from the date of publication of the job notice in newspapers. The notification was published on the website on May 21.

Job Details

Candidates with intermediate qualification with valid unrestricted mining mate certificate of competency for metalliferous mines issued by the DGMS are eligible for this post.

Candidates must have 1 year experience as mining mate in underground metal mines after acquiring mining mate certificate of competency.

Candidates should also be able to read, write and speak Hindi and local language.

The upper age limit of candidates should be 35 years as on April 30, 2021. Details on age limit relaxation is available in the job notification.

Candidates will be selected through a trade test and after selection they will receive consolidated amount of Rs 34,785 per month.

Click here for more Jobs News