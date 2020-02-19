Two Arrested In Arunachal Pradesh For Involvement In State Exam Irregularities

The arrests were made based on evidence collected in the case so far.

Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in irregularities in an examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, police said on Wednesday. They were arrested by the special investigation cell(SIC) of the state police after a suspicious optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet of a candidate was widely circulated on social media for which the board came under public criticism.

"Senia Bagang, the candidate whose OMR sheet went viral, and Mongam Basar were arrested on Tuesday," the special investigation cells SP M Harsha Vardhan said.

Several candidates, who appeared in the examination, alleged that Senia Bagang had submitted the blank answer sheet, though he was shortlisted for the skill test.

The arrests were made based on evidence collected in the case so far.

Mongam Basar acted in connivance with the officials of the APSSB, the SP said.

SP M Harsha Vardhan also alleged that APSSB under secretary, Kapter Ringu, has been "avoiding interrogation by SIC personnel".

"A non-bailable warrant has been issued against her by the additional district and sessions judges court at Yupia," the SP said, adding that all efforts are being made to unearth the conspiracy and action will be taken at the earliest.

The results for the examination for lower divisional clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA) and other posts were published on the boards website on February 14.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said those involved in the APSSB fiasco will not be spared and the guilty will be punished.

Meanwhile, the state government had, on Tuesday, relieved APSSB chairman A C Verma and secretary S K Jain from their respective posts.

Chief secretary Naresh Kumar took charge of the Board as an additional responsibility while special education secretary Santosh Kumar Rai replaced SK Jain. However, Santosh Kumar Rai has been relieved from his responsibility of the education department.

Parliamentary Affairs department's secretary Onit Panyang has been given additional charge as the board member while joint secretary to Governor, Mamta Riba, has been posted as boards joint secretary, replacing Tamune Miso. Home and Vigilance department under secretary Habung Lampung has been posted in place of Kapter Ringu.