TSPSC Group IV Document Verification Schedule Released

TSPSC Group IV certificate verification schedule has been released on Commission's website

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the list of candidates who have qualified in the Group IV written test conducted for the post of Junior Assistant and Typist. The written test was held on October 7, 2018 in forenoon and afternoon sessions. The candidates who have qualified in the written test will now attend the certificate verification process conducted by the Commission.

TSPSC will conduct certificate verification process from September 9 to October 18, 2019. The certificate verification process will be held at Raja Bahadur Venkat Ram Reddy (RBVRR) Women's College Of Pharmacy situated in Hyderabad. The verification process will start at 10:00 am.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the certificate verification process can check their allotted date and time for verification here.

Candidates should attend the certificate verification process along with required certificates/ documents which can be downloaded from the Commission's website.

As per the official notice available on TSPSC website candidates must bring "original documents along with one set of Photo - set copies attested by a Gazetted Officer along with one set of Basic information data (Check list) and two sets of Attestation forms for verification of Certificates without fail."

The list of documents that must be produced for verification is given below:

1. PDF of Group-IV Notification (www.tspsc.gov.in)

2. Checklist (Basic information data to be filled by the candidate & downloaded from The Commission's website, 1 set).

3. Hall Ticket of the written examination.

4. Date of Birth Certificate (SSC Memo)

5. Un-Employee declaration for claiming fee exemption for the applicants who are in the age group of 18-44 years (OC Un-Employees)

6. School Study certificate from 4th to 10th class or Certificate of Residence/Nativity. (when the candidates have not studied in School but studied privately or in open school)

7. Certificates of Educational (Bachelor's degree)/ Technical (Type writing and Shorthand) Qualification as per recruitment notification

8. Integrated Community certificate (Caste Certificate) issued by T.S. Government with Father/ Mother Name.

9. Non-Creamy Layer certificate for BC Community Candidates with father name (Prescribed format hosted on Website)

10. Proof of age relaxation in case of Telangana State Government Servant (Regular Service certificates from the concerned department, Government of Telangana State / NCC instructor certificate/ Retrenched Census service certificate, Ex-servicemen Certificate if any.

11. Disabled persons must produce Medical Certificate of disability.

12. NOC and Service Certificate from in-service candidates of State Government.

13. Two (2) Sets of Attestation forms duly signed by Gazetted Officer.

14. Any other relevant document in pursuance of Notification.

