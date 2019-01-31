Telangana TSLPRB Reschedules SI, Constable PET; Revised Admit Cards To Be Released

TSLPRB Hall Tickets 2018: Know How To Download

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will release revised admit cards for the physical measurement test/ physical efficiency test for the Sub Inspector (SI) and Constable posts. The test will be held from February 11. "Candidates have to necessarily download their Revised Admit Cards / Intimation Letters to be able to continue to participate in the Recruitment Process," reads the official notification. The Board has cancelled two venues for the test-- Goshamahal, Hyderabad and KU Grounds, Warangal. Candidates can download the admit card from February 5.

The tests will be held within a period of 35-40 working days, which is by the third week of March. "PMT / PET will be conducted at 3 Venues / Grounds in Hyderabad (for Hyderabad and erstwhile RR District Candidates) and at 1 Venue / Ground in each of the Headquarters of the other erstwhile Districts of Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad," reads the job notice.

Candidates can download the admit card till February 9 by logging into their respective user accounts on the official website and by entering their credentials.

