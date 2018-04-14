TNUSRB Common Recruitment Exam Result 2017-2018 Today TNUSRB result 2018 for common recruitment exam held for police constable, jail warders and firemen will be declared today.

TNUSRB Result 2018: Know How To Check

New Delhi: TNUSRB result 2018 for common recruitment exam held for police constable, jail warders and firemen will be declared today. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at tnusrbonline.org as and when it is declared. TNUSRB will release the final answer keys of the exam today as well.



The final answer key has been released after going through the objections raised by the candidates through preliminary answer key. Candidates, who qualify the written exam, will have to appear in the next stage which will be measurement test, endurance test and physical efficiency test.



TNUSRB had conducted the written exam for selecting candidates for 6140 posts. The exam was conducted in offline mode and was of 80 marks. Candidates were given 1 hour and 20 minute's time to attempt all the questions.



There were two sections in the question paper. General Knowledge was of 50 marks and Psychology was of 30 marks.



The common recruitment exam was held on 11 March and close to 5 lakh candidates had appeared for it. According to the Hindu, a total of 35,695 candidates had appeared in the central zone for the combined recruitment of Grade -II Police Constables, Grade II Jail Warders and Firemen.



