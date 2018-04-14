TNUSRB Common Recruitment Exam Result 2017-2018 Today

The final answer key has been released after going through the objections raised by the candidates through preliminary answer key. Candidates, who qualify the written exam, will have to appear in the next stage which will be measurement test, endurance test and physical efficiency test.
TNUSRB had conducted the written exam for selecting candidates for 6140 posts. The exam was conducted in offline mode and was of 80 marks. Candidates were given 1 hour and 20 minute's time to attempt all the questions.
There were two sections in the question paper. General Knowledge was of 50 marks and Psychology was of 30 marks.
